DGP Kailash Makwana Meet On Railway Security Ahead Of 2028 Simhastha Fair In Madhya Pradesh | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Director General of Police (DGP) Kailash Makwana held a review meeting and directed officials to ensure coordination on all aspects of railway security ahead of Simhastha Kumbh Mela to be held in 2028 and other events here on Wednesday.

The objective of the coordination committee meeting was to further strengthen the security of the rail network in Madhya Pradesh and ensure strategic preparedness involving various agencies. Makwana said, "We must ensure advance planning, continuous monitoring and strong inter-agency coordination so that passengers experience safe and hassle-free travel, especially during large-scale events like Simhastha."

He asked officials to develop a long-term security strategy keeping in mind the Simhastha fair. The meeting discussed coordination among all relevant stakeholders for smooth and safe railway operations, maintenance of law and order within railway premises, keeping railway tracks free of obstructions, crowd control, passenger safety, women and senior citizens' safety, and security management at sensitive stations.

DGP fetes 8 police personnel for saving passengers

The DGP, Kailash Makwana, has honoured eight police personnel for saving life of passengers travelling in a bus which had caught fire in front of Jhansi Road police station of Gwalior putting life on stake.

On Sunday at around 5.40 am, the bus was heading towards Chhattarpur from Jaipur, caught fire. The rear tyre of the bus got burst and the fire spread over the bus in very short time.

As the explosion sounded, the police personnel present at the police station, ran towards the bus and broke out the window pans and started the rescue work.

The DGP has announced the reward of Rs 2500 to inspector Shakti Singh Yadav, head constables Shiv Singh Gurjar and Ramvaran Lodhi (Rs 1500 each), constables Sunil Chouhan, Hariom Jaat, Salman Khan, Akash Chari and Ravi Bhadoria (Rs 1000 each).