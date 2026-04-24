DGP Kailash Makwana Fetes 4 Police Personnel For Saving Presiding Officer's Life | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Director General of Police Kailash Makwana has honoured four police personnel as they saved the life of a presiding officer who was on election duty in West Bengal on Thursday.

The incident occurred at polling station number 57 located at Pranabananda Vidyanagar in Durgapur, West Bardhaman district.

The presiding officer Arup Sanyal suddenly suffered a heart attack. The four personnel of 2nd Battalion of Special Armed Force (SAF), Gwalior, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Vasudev Singh, Constables Deepak Yadav, Brajesh Kumar and Sandeep Kumar provided immediate first aid to the distressed officer, initiating cardiopulmonary resuscitation.

As a result of these trained and coordinated efforts, Sanyal's condition improved rapidly and his pulse and respiratory functions were successfully restored. The DGP has announced a reward of Rs 5,000 to Sandeep Kumar, Rs 1500 to Singh and Rs 1000 each to the other two constables.