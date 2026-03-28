Bhopal News: DGP’s Cash Reward For 113 Cops, Who Acted Promptly In Saving Lives In The Chhindwara Bus Accident | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said that police personnel who acted promptly in saving lives in the Chhindwara bus accident would be rewarded, Director General of Police Kailash Makwana announced cash rewards for 113 police personnel on Saturday.

The reward amount ranges from Rs 2,000 to Rs 5,000. Of the 113 personnel, 100 are newly recruited constables, each of whom will receive Rs 2,000. Acting inspector of Rewa Police Training School, Nagendra Yadav, will receive Rs 5,000, followed by Rs 3,000 each for Force Major Rahul Singh and in-charge Head Constable Mithlesh Tiwari.

Similarly, eight police personnel from the Chhindwara district force will also be rewarded. Among them, sub-inspector Rajesh Sahu and assistant sub-inspector Keshavraj Ingle will receive Rs 4,000 each.

Notably, after duty at the Chief Minister’s programme on Thursday, the Rewa Police Training School force was returning in a bus that was travelling just behind the ill-fated bus involved in the accident.

Owing to the prompt rescue operation carried out by the police personnel travelling in the bus, the lives of at least 40 people were saved. Police personnel rushed barefoot to assist the victims and walked over debris scattered with broken glass.