Madhya Pradesh Metro To Seek Signalling System Approval In May | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After getting clearance for the operation of the automatic fare collection (AFC) system, Metro rail officials will seek approval for the signalling system, which they expect to get next month. Once the approval is received, about five Metro trains will start plying on both tracks. This will reduce the waiting period for passengers by about 15 minutes.

Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation managing director S Krishna Chaitanya said that documentation work was underway to get clearance for the operation of signalling system.

A team from the office of Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety is expected to arrive in May to check the signalling system. Once the signalling system is approved, the number of Metro trains is likely to increase to four or five. Currently, only one Metro train is operational in manual mode.

"The waiting period for Metro train, at present, is around 55 minutes as only one train runs from Subhash Nagar Metro station to AIIMS. On approval of the signalling system, four to five trains will start running on both tracks. In such a situation, the waiting time will drop to 15-16 minutes. At present, Metro train makes nine trips. When more metro trains start running on both tracks, the number of trips will also increase," said an official.

As the number of trains increases following approval of the signalling system, the number of passengers is also expected to increase. Currently, only 200 to 300 passengers are using Metro train. Though 10 Metro trains are available, only one is being used to ferry passengers. The remaining trains remain parked at Metro facilities.

Meanwhile, the Metro project work for the remaining phase has gained momentum. The work of removing encroachment from the Karond area has commenced, where around 30-40 metro pillars have been installed.