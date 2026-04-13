Bhopal News: PE Investigation Must Conclude Within 14 Days Or Face Action – PHQ | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Police Headquarters (PHQ) has issued a directive to all police officers across the state citing a Supreme Court order which mandates that if a preliminary enquiry (PE) is deemed necessary, it must be completed within a maximum of 14 days.

During this timeframe, officers must determine whether the case warrants the registration of an FIR. Failure to comply with this requirement will result in disciplinary action against the concerned officer.

The PHQ has taken a strict stance regarding complaints of cases being kept pending under the pretext of investigation and alleged illegal exactions by officers during such periods.

The PE process

The directive specifies that the officer-in-charge of a police station may initiate a preliminary enquiry-specifically regarding offences punishable with imprisonment ranging from three to seven years-only after obtaining prior permission from an officer of the DSP rank.

The court directives

In a recent incident, the district police failed to register an FIR in a specific case, classifying it merely as a matter under investigation. The court took strong objection to this conduct. Consequently, Special DG of the CID, Pankaj Srivastava, has issued directives to the Police Commissioners of Bhopal and Indore, as well as to the Superintendents of Police across all districts.

Citing the landmark judgment in Lalita Kumari vs State of Uttar Pradesh, the circular reiterates that the registration of an FIR is mandatory upon receiving information regarding a cognizable offence. A preliminary enquiry is permissible only under limited circumstances and must be conducted strictly within the stipulated timeframe.