Nagda: Homeless brave biting cold as civic body rents out rain basera

Nagda (Madhya Pradesh): An municipality which has been tasked to provide shelter to the needy is forcing the poor to sleep on footpaths amid the chilly winter nights.

People especially poor labourers are forced to spend the chilly nights by sleeping on the footpaths on Jawahar Marg, Laxmibai Marg, railway station premises and other public places because the civic body has rented out the rain basera meant to provide shelter to poor.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has tasked the local administration to ensure necessary arrangement for poor labourers so to that they do not sleep on footpaths. He had even sanctioned the required amount to establish rain basera in town.

Nagarik Adhikari Manch chairman Abhay Chopra and convener Advocate Shailendra Singh Chouhan alleged that the civic body has illegally acquired the Rain basera near bus stand. They said that the municipality has rented out the rain basera on monthly basis at the behest of the leaders of ruling dispensation and there is no space left for the poor.

SDM and CMO are present in their office in Atal Bhawan in front of the rain basera throughout the day also turned a blind eye to the arbitrariness of the municipal officials.

The Manch functionaries demanded strict action against the municipal officials and to provide shelter to the poor at earliest.

Published on: Wednesday, January 19, 2022, 10:11 PM IST