Nagda: Chemicals giant LANXESS appoints Neelanjan Banerjee as global head

Nagda (Madhya Pradesh): Neelanjan Banerjee will take over as new global head of Business Unit Lubricants Additives at LANXESS Corporation, USA, effective from July 1 after a brief work-in period.

He has been region head, vice-chairman & managing director for LANXESS India Private Limited since August 2018 and also an executive director since 2009. He has held senior management positions in the last 16 years with the organisation.

Neelanjan Banerjee is taking over from Martin Saewe who moves on to become head of Group Initiative E-Mobility and Circular Economy. He succeeds Philipp Junge, who has led the Group initiative since its launch in August 2020 and has successfully driven LANXESS' strategy and projects around E-Mobility and Circular Economy. Philipp Junge is leaving LANXESS at his own request effective March 31, to pursue new challenges outside the company.

Namitesh Roy Choudhury, currently head of production, technology, safety and environment group function (GF PTSE) India and executive director of LANXESS India, will succeed Neelanjan Banerjee as country representative and managing director of LANXESS India Private Limited effective July 1, 2022. He joined Bayer in 1989 and subsequently moved to LANXESS in India in 2005. He has more than 30 years of experience in the chemical industry.

Published on: Wednesday, February 16, 2022, 09:47 PM IST