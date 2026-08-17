Nag Panchami Special: Snake Rescues Fall To Five In Indore— Lowest In 5 Years, But Snake Charmers Remain On The Streets

Snake Rescues Fall To Five In Indore, But Snake Charmers Remain On The Streets | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Recorded snake rescues and seizures during Forest Department operations in Indore fell to five in 2026, the lowest figure in the five-year record supplied by the department. The decline came as snake charmers carried live snakes through parts of the city during Nag Panchami this year.

Forest Department records show 35 snakes in 2022, 35 in 2023, 17 in 2024, 28 in 2025 and five in 2026. The 2026 figure is 82 per cent lower than the 28 recorded last year.

The figures represent recorded rescue and enforcement activity, not all snakes captured or displayed.

Groups of snake charmers were seen in Mahunaka, Labaria Bheru, Rajwada and Annapurna, moving from house to house with live snakes as residents offered prayers.

The Forest Department formed three teams to monitor the city. The teams covered Navlakha, Bhanwarkuan, Ring Road, Rajwada, Vijay Nagar, Annapurna, Labaria Bheru and adjoining areas.

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“We had conducted an extensive drive to train, advise and warn snake charmers,” said forest ranger Sangeeta Thakur.

Thakur said catching and displaying snakes during Nag Panchami had been a seasonal livelihood for some snake-charmer families for generations. They traditionally carried snakes in wicker baskets and played flutes to attract crowds.

“We advised them to carry a metal representative snake instead of a real snake,” Thakur said, adding that replicas could provide a livelihood without harming snakes.

Five snakes were rescued during the operation. Ashish Yadav said his team caught a snake in Jinsi.

Snake charmers told residents they would release the snakes into the forest and claimed their teeth had been removed. These claims could not be independently verified.

Meanwhile, 65-year-old Kailashnath, who has rescued snakes since he was 12, said the monsoon brings frequent rescue calls.

He recalled a Kila Maidan rescue involving a snake he estimated at 12 feet. It took about 30 minutes to bring it under control and release it safely.

“People should not try to catch snakes themselves,” Kailashnath said, advising residents to contact trained rescuers or the Forest Department.

In case of a snakebite, immediate medical treatment should be sought. Cutting the wound, sucking venom, applying home remedies or using a tight tourniquet should be avoided.