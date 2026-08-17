Bhopal Para-Athlete Arpit Sharma Wins Silver In 100m At Mexico World Para Athletics Grand Prix | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Para-athlete Arpit Sharma from Madhya Pradesh clinched silver medal at the 12th World Para Athletics Grand Prix 2026 ('12th Abierto Mexicano de Para Atletismo'). He won the medal in the 100-metre sprint, clocking a time of 14 seconds.

He secured a podium finish in Mexico competing among more than 400 top athletes from 26 nations. Arpit, who hails from Bhopal, trains under the guidance of coach Mujeeb Khan.

Diagnosed in childhood with Cerebral Palsy, a neurological condition that impairs brain and muscle coordination, Arpit refused to let his condition define his limits, rising through hard work and expert coaching to shine on national and global tracks.

Over the last two years, he has built track record, including a gold medal at the Khelo India Para Games 2025, two silver medals at the 8th Indian Open Para International Championship (Bengaluru, 2026), bronze medals at the 24th National Para Athletics Championship (Bhubaneswar, 2026), a silver medal at the 7th Indian Open International Para Athletics Championship (Bengaluru), and a silver medal at the 23rd National Para Athletics Championship (Chennai, 2025).