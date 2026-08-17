Over 1,000 Runners Join 12-Hour Tiranga Stadium Run; Ankit Sharma And Rajani Singh Win Top Honours In Indore | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Ankit Sharma and Rajani Singh took top honours in the flagship 12-hour category at the ninth edition of the 12-Hour Tiranga Stadium Run, hosted by Indore Superchargers on Sunday at the DAVV synthetic track, Khandwa Road.

Sharma completed 290 laps to secure the male title, while Singh completed 253 laps to win the female division.

The day-long endurance carnival drew over 1,000 participants from across India, including cities like Mumbai, Surat, Noida and Delhi.

According to Indore Superchargers president Nitin Singh Bhati and secretary Dr Subhash Masih, the event featured competitive timed runs ranging from one to 12 hours, alongside a non-timed fun run designed to promote general community fitness.

In other competitive divisions, Neeraj Sarotkar (151 laps) and Tinu Sharma (124 laps) won the six-hour event, while Ashish Kumar Khare (81 laps) and Sapna Sajatia (75 laps) took first place in the three-hour category.

The two-hour category saw Deepak Sharma (64 laps) and Kavita Sharma (50 laps) top their divisions, with Aditya Goyal (26 laps) and Indrapreet Hora (21 laps) winning the one-hour event.

During the ceremony, local ultra-cyclist Ashutosh Vyas was specially honoured for completing a 4,500 km cross-country ride across the United States.

Elite athletes and dignitaries presented trophies to all winners and runners-up before Dr Rajneesh Kutumbale delivered the official vote of thanks.