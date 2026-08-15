Indore Fire Department Adds Four Compact Fire Bikes To Reach Narrow Lanes During Emergencies | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a push to strengthen urban fire safety, Indore is set to receive four state-of-the-art fire bikes that can reach places where conventional fire tenders often fail to arrive on time.

Acting on the directions of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, Indore Municipal Corporation has inducted four advanced fire bikes into the city’s firefighting fleet at the Laxmibai Nagar Fire Station.

The bikes will soon be formally dedicated to the public by the Chief Minister.

Municipal commissioner Kshitij Singhal inspected the newly arrived units on Thursday and said the compact firefighting vehicles would significantly improve the city’s ability to respond swiftly to emergency fire incidents, particularly in densely populated and congested areas.

“These fire bikes are designed for rapid intervention. They will help our teams reach the spot quickly, begin firefighting immediately and enhance citizen safety during emergencies,” Singhal said.

The induction comes amid growing concern over fire risks in areas with extremely narrow lanes and heavy commercial activity.

Locations such as Chappan Dukan, Sarafa Bazaar and several other crowded market pockets often pose serious challenges for large fire tenders, delaying the crucial first few minutes of firefighting operations.

Each fire bike is equipped to carry up to 40 litres of water and 4 litres of foam, enabling firefighters to tackle small and medium fires instantly.

Officials said the bikes can also draw water from nearby borewells or other available sources at the incident site, making them more versatile during emergencies.

Fire department personnel are currently undergoing specialised training to operate the new machines effectively.

Officials believe the lightweight, compact and highly mobile bikes will allow firefighting teams to weave through traffic, enter narrow alleys and respond much faster than traditional fire vehicles in crowded urban zones.