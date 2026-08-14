23-Year-Old Man Gets 20-Year Jail Sentence For Sexually Assaulting Minor Girl In Indore

23-Year-Old Man Gets 20-Yr Jail For Sexually Assaulting Minor Girl In Indore |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 23-year-old man has been sentenced to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for taking a minor girl below 16 years of age to a hut near a garden and sexually assaulting her, the prosecution said. The 21st Additional Sessions Judge and Special POCSO Court in Indore delivered the verdict.

The accused, Pawan alias Bhaiyu alias Ram Mayla, was convicted under Section 3/4(2) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Section 87 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023. He was awarded three years of rigorous imprisonment under Section 87 and fined a total of Rs 12,500.

According to the prosecution, the girl had left her home on Oct 29, 2024, saying she was going to her grandmother’s house. She could not be found that night and returned the following morning. She subsequently told her mother that the accused, whom she had known for about a year, had taken her to his hut and sexually assaulted her.

The court also recommended Rs 6 lakh compensation for the victim under the Victim Compensation Scheme, considering the physical and mental trauma suffered by her. Special Public Prosecutor Jyoti Arya represented the prosecution.

Home Tutor Gets 5-Year Jail Term

In a separate POCSO case, a 60-year-old home tutor, Nitin Sapre, was sentenced to five years of rigorous imprisonment for molesting a 14-year-old girl during a tuition session.

The Lasudia police case involved offences under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 354 and 354A and Sections 7/8 of the POCSO Act. The court also imposed a total fine of Rs 16,000. Special Public Prosecutor Seema Sharma represented the prosecution.