Bhopal–Jaipur Express Halt At Bandanwara Cancelled From October 6 To 8 Amid Track Work

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Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Due to the commissioning of “patch doubling” work, as part of the larger track-doubling project between Jharwasa, Bandanwara and Singwal stations on the Ajmer–Chanderiya section of the Ajmer Division, the scheduled halt of Train Nos. 19712/19711 Bhopal–Jaipur–Bhopal Express at Bandanwara station will remain temporarily cancelled from October 6, 2026, to October 8, 2026.

The details are as follows:

Train No. 19712 Bhopal–Jaipur Express: The scheduled halt at Bandanwara station will remain cancelled from October 6, 2026, to October 8, 2026.

Train No. 19711 Jaipur–Bhopal Express: The scheduled halt at Bandanwara station will remain cancelled from October 6, 2026, to October 8, 2026.

Bhopal Railways Introduced New Tatkal Token System From August 1

The Bhopal Division of West Central Railway implemented a new token distribution system for Tatkal reservations from August 1, 2026, at all reservation centres across the division.

Under the system, tokens for Tatkal ticket bookings were distributed to passengers within specified time slots. Tokens were issued from 8:30 AM to 9:00 AM for AC Tatkal reservations and from 9:00 AM to 9:30 AM for non-AC Tatkal reservations.

A maximum of 10 tokens for the AC category and 15 tokens for the non-AC category were distributed at each reservation counter. The competent authority could revise these numbers based on crowd levels and local conditions.

Priority 'A'

Passengers booking Tatkal tickets for themselves or their family members, including grandparents, parents, siblings, children and spouses, fell under the Priority 'A' category.

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