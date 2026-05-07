Mystery Bags With ₹500 Bundles Recovered On Sanwer - Ujjain Road, Fake Currency Suspected; Probe On |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police recovered three suspicious bags containing bundles of ₹500 notes from the Sanwer-Ujjain road, as reported on Thursday morning.

The bags were found abandoned on the roadside and contained around 566 bundles of currency. Along with the notes, coloured papers were also found placed between several bundles.

According to rural police, they received information about unattended bags lying near the road. Acting on the tip off, a team of police reached the spot, where a crowd of villagers had already gathered.

During checking, police found bundles of notes placed at the top and bottom of the bags. However, when the bundles were opened, more than 130 bundles were found stuffed with coloured papers in between the notes.

As per initial counting, the total amount is estimated to be around ₹2.83 crore. The notes appear genuine at first glance, but police have started verification through experts to confirm their authenticity.

Regarding the matter, police said a farmer informed police about the suspicious bags around 10 am. As soon as he found them, he informed the police.

Preliminary findings suggest that some notes on the top of bundles may be real, while fake notes and coloured papers were placed underneath.

Police are now investigating who left the bags under such suspicious circumstances. CCTV footage from nearby highways is being examined to trace the source of the bags.

Further details in the matter are awaited.