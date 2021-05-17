MYH RATTLED: Rodent Nibbles on newborn's toes born in Indore hospital

Indore: Size really does not matter. First it was the virus that created a pandemic across the globe and now it's the fungus. In a shocking incident, rats nibbled on the foot of an 18-day-old newborn in the nursery of Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital on Monday. The incident took place on Sunday night and the family created ruckus in the hospital.

“It was a premature delivery and the baby was just 1.3 kg and hence was shifted to the nursery for tube feeding. The child was admitted for the last 18 days. Rats nibbled on the toe and heel of the newborn and the incident came to the fore when the baby's mother Priyanka Dam reached there to feed him,” sources said.