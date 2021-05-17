MYH RATTLED: Rodent Nibbles on newborn's toes born in Indore hospital

Indore: Size really does not matter. First it was the virus that created a pandemic across the globe and now it's the fungus. In a shocking incident, rats nibbled on the foot of an 18-day-old newborn in the nursery of Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital on Monday. The incident took place on Sunday night and the family created ruckus in the hospital.
“It was a premature delivery and the baby was just 1.3 kg and hence was shifted to the nursery for tube feeding. The child was admitted for the last 18 days. Rats nibbled on the toe and heel of the newborn and the incident came to the fore when the baby's mother Priyanka Dam reached there to feed him,” sources said.
To make matter worse for the hospital, the duty nurse was sleeping when the incident happened, alleged the child's mom.
Hospital administration shifted the baby to the pediatrics’ ward of the hospital to avoid ruckus.
“We have constituted a committee to probe the incident under the supervision of Dr KK Arora. The committee includes administrative officer Samkit Jain and medical officer Dr Aparna Sharma,” Superintendent of hospital Dr PS Thakur said.
Meanwhile, the hospital pediatricians said the baby would recover after dressing and medicine. Plastic surgery would not be necessary.
Notably, Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital administration had spent more than Rs 1 crore for fumigation of the hospital and getting rid of rats in 2014 but no change could be seen as rats continue to create trouble for the patients and staff.
It is not the maiden incident as earlier rats had nibbled a body in Unique Hospital in September 2020.
