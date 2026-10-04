MP’s Ujjain Mahakal Temple Sees Massive Rush, Barricade Collapses As 2.5 Lakh Devotees Arrive | FP photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A barricade at Harsiddhi Square collapsed under pressure from a sudden surge of devotees heading to Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple on Friday evening, triggering brief confusion and panic. No major accident was reported.

The incident, a video of which emerged on Saturday, was the second such case in around one-and-a-half months.

A similar barricade collapse during Nag Panchami on Aug 17 had resulted in an accident.

Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee (MTMC) assistant administrative officer Ashish Phalwadhia said some barricades fell due to pressure from the increased crowd.

Security personnel restored the queue system immediately and additional arrangements were made at high-pressure points.

According to MTMC, the number of quick 'darshan' ticket counters was increased from one to five as the crowd grew.

Eyewitnesses said heavy traffic around Harsiddhi Square added to congestion as devotees moved towards the temple.

MTMC said more than 250,000 devotees had 'darshan' of Lord Mahakal on Friday and arrangements at Mahakal Lok, the temple complex and inside the temple remained normal.