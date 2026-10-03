Madhya Pradesh Weather Update: Scattered Rains Leave 30 Districts Under Water Shortage; Temperature In Bhopal & Indore To Remain Below 27°Celsius

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Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Rains in Madhya Oradesh remained scattered this year. Nearly half of the state is facing acute water shortage after an uneven southwest monsoon left 30 of the 55 districts below their normal rainfall quota. Eleven districts received less than 80% of their expected rainfall, while Alirajpur recorded less than half of its normal rainfall, raising concerns over crops, drinking water availability and industrial water supply.

Madhya Pradesh received an average of 35.6 inches (904 mm) of rainfall during the monsoon season till September 30, against the normal seasonal average of 37.3 inches. This translates to 95.4% of the normal rainfall, leaving the state with an overall 4% rainfall deficit.

Western MP Records Deficit

The Madhya Pradesh monsoon rainfall remained particularly uneven across different regions. Western Madhya Pradesh, covering the Indore, Ujjain, Narmadapuram and Gwalior-Chambal divisions, recorded a rainfall deficit of up to 12%.

In contrast, eastern Madhya Pradesh, comprising the Jabalpur, Rewa, Sagar and Shahdol divisions, received around 4% more rainfall than the normal quota.

Weather experts have warned that the uneven distribution of rainfall could affect agriculture, drinking water availability and industries dependent on adequate water reserves.

June Deficit Remains Uncovered

Although Madhya Pradesh received above-quota rainfall during July, August and September, the additional rain was insufficient to compensate for the rainfall shortage recorded in June.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), rainfall between 96% and 104% of the long-period average is classified as ‘normal’. Madhya Pradesh recorded 95.4% of its normal rainfall this monsoon, narrowly missing the normal category by just 0.6 percentage points.

Bhopal Weather Today

Meanwhile, the minimum temperature in Bhopal on Saturday was recorded at 23.5°C, while the maximum temperature is expected to reach around 30.8°C. Wind speed in the state capital was recorded at around 4 kmph.

According to the weekly forecast, Bhopal’s temperature is expected to be around 26.5°C on Sunday, 27°C on Monday, 27.5°C on Tuesday, 28.3°C on Wednesday, 28.4°C on Thursday and 28.7°C on Friday.

Sunrise in Bhopal is expected at around 6.12 am, while sunset will be around 6.05 pm.

Indore Weather Forecast

In Indore, Saturday’s minimum temperature was recorded at 24°C, while the maximum is expected to reach 31.3°C. Wind speed was recorded at around 8.3 kmph.

The weekly weather forecast indicates temperatures of around 27°C on Sunday, 27.2°C on Monday, 27.3°C on Tuesday, 27.9°C on Wednesday, 28.6°C on Thursday and 28.4°C on Friday.

The sun is expected to rise in Indore at around 6.18 am and set at around 6.12 pm.