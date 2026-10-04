MP’s Ujjain: 150 Puppets Bring Mahatma Gandhi’s Life And Freedom Struggle Alive For Students | FP photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Students of Bharatiya Gyanpeeth, Madhav Nagar, watched the puppet play 'Mohan Se Mahatma', presented by Mithilesh Dubey, director of Creative Puppet Theatre Trust, Varanasi.

Around 150 puppets portrayed Mahatma Gandhi's life journey from childhood onwards.

The presentation depicted episodes including Gandhi's promise to his mother before leaving for England, his education in London, experiences of apartheid in South Africa, the Champaran movement, Satyagraha, Non-Cooperation and Swadeshi movements, the Dandi March, the 'Do or Die' movement, imprisonment, Independence and his death.

Puppetry, dialogue, music and stagecraft kept students engaged while conveying Gandhi's ideas of truth, non-violence, Satyagraha, self-reliance, non-cooperation and social harmony.

'Mohan Se Mahatma', launched in 2006, aims to take Gandhi's life and message to people through puppetry.

According to the organisers, the presentation has been staged more than 15,000 times across 201 districts in 15 states over the past two decades.