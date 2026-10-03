Indore Municipal Corporation Driver Consumes Poison, Alleges Harassement & Extortion In VIDEO

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A driver associated with the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) allegedly attempted suicide by consuming a poisonous substance on Saturday after recording a video in which he accused four people of harassing him and demanding money. The driver, identified as Dharmendra Dharu, has been admitted to MY Hospital Indore, where he is undergoing treatment.

Dharu has reportedly been working as a driver with the Indore Municipal Corporation for the past 10 years.

Names Four In Video

In the video recorded before the alleged suicide attempt in Indore, Dharu claimed that he was being harassed over money and named four people — Durgesh Shukla, Yogesh Rathore, Assistant CS Bhanwar Dhware and Bunty, who he said was a driver.

“I am being harassed by four people and money is being demanded from me,” Dharu alleged in the video.

He further claimed that he had not been allotted a vehicle for the past two days and alleged that he was being subjected to pressure at work.

Dharu purportedly held the four individuals responsible for his decision to take the extreme step. The allegations made in the video have not yet been independently established and are subject to police investigation.

Loan, Interest Angle Probed

According to preliminary information, the Indore Municipal Corporation driver case may be linked to a financial dispute involving a loan and interest payments.

It is alleged that Dharu was facing pressure over repayment of money. However, the exact nature of the financial dealings and the involvement of the four people named by him will be established only after investigation.

After recording the video, Dharu allegedly consumed poison. When his condition deteriorated, his family members rushed him to MY Hospital, where he was admitted for treatment. He is reportedly being treated in the ICU.

Police Examine Viral Video

The Sanyogitaganj Police have taken cognisance of the incident and are examining the video.

Police officials said the circumstances leading to the alleged suicide attempt and the allegations against the four individuals will be investigated.

Investigators are also expected to record Dharu's statement when his medical condition permits. Further action will be taken on the basis of his statement and evidence collected during the investigation.