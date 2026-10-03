Indore’s Nehru Park Pool Set To Reopen After ₹4 Crore Revamp, Years Of Delay | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Nehru Park swimming pool, which has witnessed delays in renovation work over the past several years, is set to reopen on Oct 6 after the completion of a major revamp. The Indore Municipal Corporation has spent around Rs 4 crore to renovate the facility.

The swimming pool project stalled at different stages due to payment-related and other technical issues, prompting complaints from swimming associations and users about the slow pace of work. The civic body later accelerated the project and completed most of the pending works.

As part of the renovation, the pool has been upgraded with new filter facilities and redesigned changing rooms. The civic body also developed shower areas and locker rooms, while removing and replacing several sections of the decades-old tiling and other infrastructure.

According to civic officials, work on installing the filter plant is among the remaining tasks and is expected to be completed within two to three days. With the final work nearing completion, preparations are underway to reopen the facility.

The inauguration ceremony on Oct 6 is expected to be attended by mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav, MLA Mahendra Hardia, BJP city president Sumit Mishra, members of the Municipal In-Council and other public representatives.

The renovated facility is expected to provide better infrastructure for swimmers and address long-standing concerns about the pool and its supporting facilities.

The civic body has also highlighted the redevelopment as an effort to improve sports infrastructure and revive a long-used public swimming facility in the city.