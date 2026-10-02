Indore Municipal Corporation Demolishes Portions Of Buildings For Chhawni Road Widening | VIDEO

IMC Demolishes Portions Of Buildings For Chhawni Road Widening | VIDEO |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore’s Chhawni area woke up to the sound of bulldozers on Friday as the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) demolished portions of houses and commercial establishments obstructing road widening work under the Master Plan. The civic body reached Chhawni Square in the morning with three Poclain machines and two JCBs. Portions of the Mathurawala building and other structures identified as obstacles to the road widening project were removed.

Team Arrives With Heavy Machinery

According to information, m unicipal officials and workers initially carried out some removal work manually before using heavy machinery to demolish the remaining portions. Police personnel were also deployed at the spot to maintain law and order. No dispute or untoward incident was reported during the operation.

Additional Municipal Commissioner Prakhar Singh said Friday’s drive was aimed at completing pending removal work along Chhawni Road.

Singh said the civic body removed the balcony of one house, while portions of some other buildings obstructing the proposed widened road were also demolished.

Earlier Drive Held In May

The municipal corporation had carried out a similar removal drive in Chhawni in May, following which road construction work began. The action had also triggered political opposition, with the Congress organising a Jan Adhikar Yatra in the area.

During the earlier operation, homeopathic doctor Kapil Dixit was injured after an electricity pole fell on his head. The incident occurred when electric wires became entangled with a machine during the demolition work. The pole was reportedly uprooted while efforts were being made to free the wires.

Several houses and commercial establishments in Chhawni are said to be more than 100 years old. The Mathurawala building, where removal work was carried out on Friday, is also considered an old structure. It has five floors and a basement.Indore road widening