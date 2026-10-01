Ujjain Shahi Masjid Minar Removal: Part Of Mosque Damaged After Minar Collapses During Road Widening Work; Collector Appeals Against Rumours

A small portion of Ujjain's Shahi Masjid was damaged during the removal of a minar (tower) as part of the Simhastha 2028 road widening project. No casualties or injuries were reported. Ujjain Collector Raushan Kumar Singh released a video requesting residents and netizens not to fall for false propaganda circulating on social media.

Shahi Masjid Minal Removal: According to available information, work to remove a small portion of the Shahi Masjid is underway. Scaffolding was erected around one of the four minars as it was being dismantled. During the removal process, a part of the 120-foot-tall tower fell on the mosque, causing minor damage to its outer area.

Collector Singh, in the video, confirmed that the incident was accidental and there was no intention to damage the building. He assured residents that all workers were safe and nobody was injured. He also appealed to people not to believe communal or hate-mongering rumours circulating on social media.

Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh: District Collector Roshan Kumar Singh says, ''In the process of road widening, the affected portion of the mosque located at Chhatri Chowk, which was impacted by the road widening work—sustained some damage during its removal. However, no loss of life or… pic.twitter.com/0eKe9gQfpx — IANS (@ians_india) October 1, 2026

Heavy Srcurity Around Shahi Masjid

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh | Police personnel continue to be deployed in the area around Shahi Masjid in Ujjain this morning, where the situation remains peaceful.



A large crowd clashed with the Police on 28th September here, protesting the demolition of a portion of Shahi Masjid… pic.twitter.com/JKiSwmiZ3l — ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2026

Notably, an undeclared curfew-like situation has been reported within a 1 km radius of Shahi Masjid in the Chhatri Chowk area. Movement in the neighbouring areas of Lakherwadi, Gopal Mandir and Sarafa has also been affected. Heavy security has been deployed to ensure the smooth continuation of the removal work.

The security measures follow tensions that erupted in the area on September 28. Crowds, including children and teenagers, reportedly gathered to protest the removal of a 160-square-foot portion of Shahi Masjid, including a minar and prayer room. Stone-pelting was reported during the protest, following which police used batons and tear gas to disperse the crowd.

Road Widening For Simhastha 2028: The dismantling of a small portion of Shahi Masjid is part of the city-wide road widening project being undertaken ahead of Simhastha 2028 in Ujjain. Extended portions of residential buildings and other structures, including temples, have also been removed as part of the project.