Fatal Crash: SUV Hits Pole At Around 100 Kmph, Overturns; Driver Dies In Indore | Representational image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a tragic incident, a youth was killed after his SUV, allegedly being driven at around 100 kmph, crashed into a pole and overturned two to three times in the Kanadiya area on Thursday morning. The impact was so severe that the front portion of the SUV was badly damaged and the driver was trapped inside.

According to Kanadiya police station in-charge Saharsh Yadav, the deceased was identified as Nikhil Nandi, a resident of Gari Pipliya. Nikhil was heading towards Phoenix Mall from his home around 7 am when the accident occurred on the Bypass Road. Police said the Scorpio went out of control at high speed and crashed into a pole.

Nikhil suffered serious injuries to his head, hands, legs and face and died on the spot. Passers-by tried to rescue him but could not remove him as he was trapped inside the badly damaged vehicle. Police later used a mechanical cutter to cut open the vehicle and recover the body, and sent it for an autopsy examination. A case has been registered, and the investigation is underway to determine the exact circumstances of the accident.