MP’s Neemuch Hosts Exhibition On Partition, Displacement And Human Suffering | FP photo

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): A photographic exhibition depicting the displacement and human suffering caused by India’s Partition was inaugurated at the Neemuch collectorate on Wednesday, giving visitors a glimpse into the painful chapter of history.

Collector Himanshu Chandra inaugurated the exhibition, organised by Prime Minister’s Excellence Swami Vivekananda Postgraduate College under the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign.

Chandra and district panchayat CEO Vaishnav viewed photographs and descriptions highlighting the circumstances surrounding Partition and the hardships faced by displaced families.

Chandra said such exhibitions help connect the younger generation with the country’s history while strengthening national unity, harmony and patriotism.

College principal Dr Prashant Mishra and exhibition coordinator Dr Arpan Ray welcomed the guests. NCC officer Professor Ashok Lashkar, NSS officer Professor Rakesh Kaswa, Professor Chanchal Jain and Professor Sunil Kumar attended.

Senior professors Dr Pacholi, Dr Bhavsar, Dr Joshi, Dr Dabkara and Dr Gujaria were also present.

National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets, National Service Scheme (NSS) volunteers and college staff participated in organising the exhibition.