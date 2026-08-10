'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam,' BJP National General Secretary B.L. Santosh Leads Plantation Drive At Revati Range In Indore

BJP National General Secretary B.L. Santosh Leads ‘One Tree In Mother’s Name’ Plantation Drive At Revati Range, Indore | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): BJP national general secretary B.L. Santosh led a tree plantation drive at Revati Range under the ‘One Tree in Mother’s Name’ campaign in Madhya Pradesh's Indore.

MP Urban Development Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya, Minister Tulsi Silawat, Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava, MLAs Ramesh Mendola and Mahendra Hardiya, and city BJP president Sumit Mishra attended the programme.

Indore has achieved a new green milestone, with 13.10 lakh trees raised at a single location in the Revati Range over the past two years.

The hilly and plateau regions have witnessed large-scale planting during successive monsoon seasons, gradually transforming their rocky terrain into a green landscape.

भाजपा के राष्ट्रीय महामंत्री (संगठन) श्री बी.एल. संतोष जी के मुख्य आतिथ्य में ‘एक पेड़ माँ के नाम’ अभियान के अंतर्गत रेवती रेंज, इंदौर में पौधारोपण किया।



इस अवसर पर मंत्री श्री कैलाश विजयवर्गीय जी, मंत्री श्री तुलसी सिलावट जी, विधायक श्री रमेश मेंदोला जी, विधायक श्री महेंद्र… pic.twitter.com/bmc2K0aKU8 — Pushyamitra Bhargav (@advpushyamitra) August 9, 2026

Guinness World Records for 12 lakh+ trees

Similarly, on July 13 and 14, 2024, when 12,41,017 trees were planted within 24 hours at the Revati Range. Guinness World Records recognised the feat as a world record for the most trees planted by a single team in 24 hours.

According to officials, plantation work continued at the site during the monsoon seasons over the last two years, taking the total number of trees planted to around 13.10 lakh.

At a function organised in the Revati Range, representatives of the Asia Book of Records presented a Certificate of Record to Vijayvargiya and Mayor Bhargava.

The certificate was issued to the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC), which has taken responsibility for the protection, irrigation and monitoring of the plantation.

Addressing the gathering, Santosh said the conservation of trees planted with public participation had transformed the rocky land of the Revati Range into a green area.

He emphasised that continued public participation was essential to protect and sustain the plantation.

The ‘One Tree in Mother’s Name’ campaign seeks to encourage people to associate tree plantation with respect for their mothers while strengthening environmental conservation.

Officials said the initiative aims to create a lasting green legacy for future generations and contribute to a healthier and greener Indore.