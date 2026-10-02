MP’s Neemuch Grandfather, 83, Wins Gold; Grandson Bags Silver At WFC Trisaga Triathlon In Udaipur-Rajsamand | FP photo

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): An 83-year-old grandfather and his grandson have won medals in swimming at the WFC Trisaga Triathlon in Udaipur-Rajsamand, adding another chapter to the Jadon family’s sporting tradition.

Arjun Singh Jadon won gold in the 500-metre swimming event in his age group, while his grandson Sameer Singh Jadon secured silver in the 1.5-kilometre swim in his category.

Sameer, who runs Jadoun Aquatics Club, also coaches his grandfather in swimming. The two practise together, with Arjun Singh regularly training and participating in competitions.

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The family’s association with sports spans three generations. Sameer’s father, Gopal Singh Jadon, is a former athlete, while his mother, Sangeeta Jadon, trains young children in basic swimming and helps them overcome fear of water.

Sameer’s brother is also associated with competitive sports and has played at the international level.

The triathlon will continue with 40-kilometre cycling and 10-kilometre running events over the next two days. Prabhu Mulchandani, associated with the Swimfly family, said the Jadon family showed how making sports and health a part of family life can influence generations.