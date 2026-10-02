 MP’s Neemuch Grandfather, 83, Wins Gold; Grandson Bags Silver At WFC Trisaga Triathlon In Udaipur-Rajsamand
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP’s Neemuch Grandfather, 83, Wins Gold; Grandson Bags Silver At WFC Trisaga Triathlon In Udaipur-Rajsamand

MP’s Neemuch Grandfather, 83, Wins Gold; Grandson Bags Silver At WFC Trisaga Triathlon In Udaipur-Rajsamand

Neemuch’s 83-year-old Arjun Singh Jadon won gold in the 500-metre swimming event at the WFC Trisaga Triathlon in Udaipur-Rajsamand, while his grandson Sameer Singh Jadon secured silver in the 1.5-km swim. The grandfather-grandson duo train together, continuing their family’s three-generation sporting tradition.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, October 02, 2026, 08:24 PM IST
MP’s Neemuch Grandfather, 83, Wins Gold; Grandson Bags Silver At WFC Trisaga Triathlon In Udaipur-Rajsamand
MP’s Neemuch Grandfather, 83, Wins Gold; Grandson Bags Silver At WFC Trisaga Triathlon In Udaipur-Rajsamand | FP photo

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): An 83-year-old grandfather and his grandson have won medals in swimming at the WFC Trisaga Triathlon in Udaipur-Rajsamand, adding another chapter to the Jadon family’s sporting tradition.

Arjun Singh Jadon won gold in the 500-metre swimming event in his age group, while his grandson Sameer Singh Jadon secured silver in the 1.5-kilometre swim in his category.

Sameer, who runs Jadoun Aquatics Club, also coaches his grandfather in swimming. The two practise together, with Arjun Singh regularly training and participating in competitions.

Read Also
Indore Municipal Corporation Demolishes Portions Of Buildings For Chhawni Road Widening | VIDEO
Indore Municipal Corporation Demolishes Portions Of Buildings For Chhawni Road Widening | VIDEO

The family’s association with sports spans three generations. Sameer’s father, Gopal Singh Jadon, is a former athlete, while his mother, Sangeeta Jadon, trains young children in basic swimming and helps them overcome fear of water.

Sameer’s brother is also associated with competitive sports and has played at the international level.

The triathlon will continue with 40-kilometre cycling and 10-kilometre running events over the next two days. Prabhu Mulchandani, associated with the Swimfly family, said the Jadon family showed how making sports and health a part of family life can influence generations.

Read Also
Indore News: E-Rickshaw Drivers Stage Massive Protest After Transport Dept Restricts Movement In 7...
Indore News: E-Rickshaw Drivers Stage Massive Protest After Transport Dept Restricts Movement In 7...

Follow us on
Add FPJ As a
Trusted Source