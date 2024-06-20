MP's Middle-Aged Couple Consumes Poison Together After Dinner; Leaves A Heartfelt Suicide Note

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A middle-aged couple allegedly consumed poison and ended their lives in Indore on Wednesday night. The suicide note revealed that the duo were married for several years but did not have any child. Forced by the 'unfulfilled desire and emptiness in life', the couple consumed poison together after dinner.

The incident happened at Shani Gali area which comes under the jurisdiction of Raoji Bazaar police station in Indore.

Raoji Bazar police have started an investigation into the case. The post mortem of the bodies was conducted.

'Threatened each other of suicide'

According to information, the couple is identified as Sanjay and Rekha Verma, residents of Shani Gali, Ravla in Madhya Pradesh's Indore. The couple had no children which caused a rift in the relationship. They used to fight each other very often and had threatened each other of committing suicide multiple times before.

Sanjay Verma was a goldsmith with his shop right outside his residence. The police have informed Sanjay's brother who is a resident of Silicon City in the city.

Suicide note found on the spot

A suicide note was found near the bodies of the deceased. In the note, Sanjay apologized to his elders, mentioning that although he received a lot of love from them, he could no longer endure the situation. He stated that they were taking their own lives willingly.