MP's Mhow-Gorakhpur Special Train To Run On November 22 Via Indore, Ujjain And Varanasi; Check Timings, Route And Stoppages | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): To cater to increased passenger demand during the winter festive season, Western Railway has decided to operate a special train from Mhow to Gorakhpur on Nov 22.

According to Mukesh Kumar, public relations officer (PRO) of Ratlam division, train number 09327 Mhow-Gorakhpur Special will depart from Mhow on Sunday, Nov 22, at 18:00.

The train will halt at Indore (18:30/18:40), Fatehabad Chandrawatiganj (19:18/19:20), Ujjain (19:50/20:00) and Maksi (20:35/20:37). It will reach Gorakhpur at 01:00 on Tuesday.

The special train will have scheduled stoppages at Indore, Fatehabad Chandrawatiganj, Ujjain, Maksi, Sant Hirdaram Nagar, Vidisha, Bina, Sagar, Damoh, Katni Murwara, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Mirzapur, Varanasi, Jaunpur, Shahganj, Azamgarh, Mau, Belthara Road, Salempur and Deoria Sadar.

The train will comprise Sleeper Class and General Second Class coaches.

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