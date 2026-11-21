Indore E-Rickshaw Theft Gang Busted, Two Arrested; Seven Stolen Vehicles, 69 Batteries Worth ₹13.90 Lakh Recovered | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police busted a suspected e-rickshaw theft gang and arrested two men, recovering seven stolen e-rickshaws and 69 batteries collectively worth around Rs 13.90 lakh, officials said on Friday. The suspects were allegedly involved in several thefts across the city.

Police identified the arrested men as Ujjwal Chaurasia, a resident of Sukhliya, and Narottam Chauhan of Gauri Nagar.

Following repeated complaints of e-rickshaw thefts, police formed a special team that examined CCTV footage, gathered technical evidence and developed leads through informers before arresting the suspects.

During interrogation, the two allegedly confessed to stealing e-rickshaws from several locations, including PC Sethi Hospital, the zoo, MY Hospital, Robot Square, Mhow Naka Square, Choithram Mandi, Kankeshwari Garba Ground and Meghdoot Garden.

Police said the suspects would steal e-rickshaws, remove their batteries and sell them before abandoning the vehicles in isolated areas to avoid suspicion.

Based on information provided by the suspects, police recovered seven stolen e-rickshaws and 29 batteries from the Sanyogitaganj area. Another 40 stolen batteries linked to thefts in other police station areas were also recovered.

Police said the arrests helped solve seven theft cases registered in the Sanyogitaganj area and provided leads in other cases across the city. Further investigation is underway to establish the suspects' involvement in additional thefts.

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