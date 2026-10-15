MP's Mandsaur Police Find ₹1.29 Crore Hidden In Scorpio-N SUV's Secret Compartments, Sarpanch Among Three Arrested | FP photo

Garoth (Madhya Pradesh): Shamgarh police arrested three men, including a village sarpanch, and seized Rs 1.29 crore in cash hidden in specially designed compartments of an unregistered Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV.

The arrested men were identified as Bhawani Shankar Meena (49), sarpanch of Barkheda Uda village, Mohammed Islam (47) and Surya Prakash Gangwad (59). Islam and Gangwad are residents of Izzatnagar in Bareilly district of Uttar Pradesh.

Acting on a tip-off about cash allegedly linked to drug trafficking, a joint team from Shamgarh, Suwasra and Bhanpura police stations, led by Sitamau SDOP Dinesh Prajapati, raided Meena's house.

Police found the two Uttar Pradesh residents with Meena and an unregistered black Scorpio SUV.

The suspects and vehicle were taken to Shamgarh police station, where a mechanic discovered specially constructed hidden compartments containing Rs 1.29 crore in cash. Police also seized the SUV, valued at Rs 20 lakh.

Police are investigating the source of the cash. The Income Tax Department has been informed, and further legal action is underway under the supervision of senior officials.