Indore Horror On MR-10 As Stolen Tempo Traveller Hits Bikes, Overturns Loading Auto Before Crashing Into Pole | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Panic gripped the MR-10 road on Tuesday morning after an erratic driver went on a reckless rampage in a stolen Tempo Traveller. The vehicle, stolen near Sayaji Hotel, rammed into a parked bike and a moving loading auto before finally coming to a halt after crashing into a pole. Enraged passersby thrashed the driver and vandalised the vehicle.

According to ACP Rubina Mizwani, the incident began around 6:30 am at a petrol pump close to Sayaji Hotel. The Tempo Traveller had been parked to pick up staff members for a Pithampur-based company.

The driver left the keys in the ignition while stepping out to wait for passengers, prompting the suspect to steal the vehicle.

After initially hiding the vehicle, the suspect emerged between 10 am and 10:30 am near the Bhangarh brick kilns.

Driving at high speed, he sped from the MR-10 square towards Hira Nagar, leaving a trail of destruction before crashing into a pole. The suspect driver sustained serious injuries in the crash and is currently undergoing treatment.

Terrifying impact tosses auto driver into air

The driver first hit a parked motorcycle, then crashed into a loading vehicle carrying sacks of cement.

The crash was so strong that the loading vehicle's driver, 29-year-old Indrapal Kushwaha from Khatipura Colony, was thrown out of his seat onto the road, and cement sacks spilt on the road. Kushwaha suffered serious head and leg injuries.

Witnesses said the vehicle dragged a motorcycle for several metres. Even after overturning the loading vehicle, the driver kept going and hit another bike rider near the Sukhliya Tempo Stand. Local people quickly took the injured to the hospital.

Viral video captures the chaos

A harrowing video of the incident has gone viral on social media. The footage shows a young man chasing and recording the out-of-control Traveller while screaming out warnings that the driver was smashing into vehicles at high speed.

Driver unconscious in hospital; police register case

The driver responsible for the accident remains hospitalised in police custody. According to ACP Mizwani, the suspect has been unconscious since the accident with no improvement in his condition, leaving police unable to identify him so far.

Police registered a case against the suspect under sections 125(a) and 281 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and section 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act.