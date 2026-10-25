 MP’s Mandsaur Opium Farmers Get Relief As Centre Announces New Poppy Cultivation Policy For 2026-27, Revises Licensing And Morphine Yield Rules
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HomeIndoreMP’s Mandsaur Opium Farmers Get Relief As Centre Announces New Poppy Cultivation Policy For 2026-27, Revises Licensing And Morphine Yield Rules

MP’s Mandsaur Opium Farmers Get Relief As Centre Announces New Poppy Cultivation Policy For 2026-27, Revises Licensing And Morphine Yield Rules

The Union finance ministry has announced opium poppy cultivation licensing norms for 2026-27, bringing relief to growers in MP’s Mandsaur. Eligible farmers can cultivate 0.10 hectares under the lancing system, while CPS licences cover 0.05 hectares. The policy specifies morphine yield requirements, online applications and eligibility conditions for farmers.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, October 24, 2026, 08:32 PM IST
MP’s Mandsaur Opium Farmers Get Relief As Centre Announces New Poppy Cultivation Policy For 2026-27, Revises Licensing And Morphine Yield Rules
MP’s Mandsaur Opium Farmers Get Relief As Centre Announces New Poppy Cultivation Policy For 2026-27, Revises Licensing And Morphine Yield Rules | FP photo

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): The Union finance ministry has notified licensing conditions for opium poppy cultivation for 2026-27, a key development for growers in Mandsaur and the wider opium-producing belt.

The October 23 notification fixes eligibility, cultivation area and minimum morphine yield.

Farmers producing opium gum through lancing will generally be eligible for 0.10 hectares, with up to 5% additional cultivation permitted.

Those who recorded at least 4.4 kg morphine per hectare in 2025-26 can qualify, while a minimum of 5.9 kg per hectare in 2026-27 will be required for eligibility in 2027-28.

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Mandsaur Lok Sabha MP Sudhir Gupta called the policy farmer-friendly and said it addressed growers' concerns. Rajya Sabha MP and BJP Kisan Morcha national president Banshilal Gurjar also welcomed it.

Under the CPS system, eligible farmers will get 0.05-hectare licences, while first-time eligible growers may receive licences for five years.

Online applications will be required after names are uploaded by the Central Narcotics Bureau. Farmers facing e-KYC, land or eligibility issues must follow prescribed departmental procedures.

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