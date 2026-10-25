MP’s Mandsaur Opium Farmers Get Relief As Centre Announces New Poppy Cultivation Policy For 2026-27, Revises Licensing And Morphine Yield Rules | FP photo

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): The Union finance ministry has notified licensing conditions for opium poppy cultivation for 2026-27, a key development for growers in Mandsaur and the wider opium-producing belt.

The October 23 notification fixes eligibility, cultivation area and minimum morphine yield.

Farmers producing opium gum through lancing will generally be eligible for 0.10 hectares, with up to 5% additional cultivation permitted.

Those who recorded at least 4.4 kg morphine per hectare in 2025-26 can qualify, while a minimum of 5.9 kg per hectare in 2026-27 will be required for eligibility in 2027-28.

Mandsaur Lok Sabha MP Sudhir Gupta called the policy farmer-friendly and said it addressed growers' concerns. Rajya Sabha MP and BJP Kisan Morcha national president Banshilal Gurjar also welcomed it.

Under the CPS system, eligible farmers will get 0.05-hectare licences, while first-time eligible growers may receive licences for five years.

Online applications will be required after names are uploaded by the Central Narcotics Bureau. Farmers facing e-KYC, land or eligibility issues must follow prescribed departmental procedures.