Lokayukta Traces Another 1.15 Hectares Land Linked To Indore Head Constable Firoz Khan; Disproportionate Assets Value Doubles To ₹68 Crore

Indore Head Constable Firoz Khan |

Indore Lokayukta Investigation: Lokayukta traced another land linked to accused in disproportionate assets case Head Constable (Driver) Firoz Khan, on Saturday. The Indore unit of Lokayukta traced 1.15 hectares of agriculture land in Dewas, following which the estimated market value of assets linked to Khan has increased to approximately Rs 68.01 crore.

According to Lokayukta DSP Sunil Talan, the land, measuring 1.15 hectares in Rajoda village under Patwari Halka No. 68, was purchased on June 11, 2024, in the names of Roshni Verma and Ranu Kushwah. The property was registered at Rs 1.65 crore, while its estimated current market value is around Rs 2.30 crore.

The latest finding adds to the agricultural land holdings previously identified in Rajoda during the investigation into Khan and his associates.

The Lokayukta search operation began on October 14 at various residences and premises linked to Khan and his associates under the direction of Lokayukta SP Rajesh Sahay.

With the latest addition, investigators have identified movable and immovable assets worth approximately Rs 21.65 crore. The investigation has traced a total of 51 immovable properties, with a combined acquisition value based on official guideline rates of Rs 19.94 crore.

Their estimated current market value stands at approximately Rs 68.01 crore.

Further investigation is underway to identify assets linked to Khan, his family members and trace the sources of funding.