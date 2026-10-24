Indore Jan Vishwas Abhiyan Public Welfare Camp Held At Chimanbagh; Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav Urges Quick Resolution Of Citizens' Grievances | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A public welfare camp was organised at Scout Ground in Chimanbagh under Assembly Constituency No. 3 as part of the Chief Minister’s 'Jan Vishwas Abhiyan', 'Seva Setu Abhiyan' and 'Sarkar Aapke Dwar' campaign.

The initiative aims to provide government services at one location and resolve public grievances and pending applications.

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav, MLA Golu Shukla, Collector Shivam Verma and Municipal Commissioner Kshitij Singhal attended the camp along with officials from various government departments.

Mayor Bhargav said the campaign was launched under the initiative of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav to spare citizens the inconvenience of visiting multiple offices.

He urged officials to address complaints seriously and ensure that eligible beneficiaries receive the benefits of government schemes. He also encouraged young people seeking loans for self-employment to approach the relevant departments.

MLA Golu Shukla said such camps were helping citizens access welfare schemes and resolve pending cases. The officials also inspected Sandipani Ahilya Ashram Girls’ School, visiting classrooms, the library and laboratory.

They interacted with students and appreciated innovative projects developed by Class III students Aradhya Singh, Aradhya Gaud and others, including models based on ATMs and QR codes.

The camp brought multiple departments together to improve access to public services and facilitate the timely resolution of citizens’ complaints.the