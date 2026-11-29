MP’s Mandleshwar Upgrades Water Supply Infrastructure Under AMRUT 2.0; New Motors To Ensure Uninterrupted Supply Of 45 Lakh Litres Daily | FP photo

Mandleshwar (Madhya Pradesh): The municipal council installed two new 40-horsepower (HP) motors at the intake well on the Narmada riverbank on Sunday under the AMRUT 2.0 scheme, replacing two 15-year-old motors of 25 - HP each.

Municipal council president Vishwadeep Santosh Moyade inaugurated the motors following religious rituals.

Moyade said four new motors would be installed under the scheme. While two have been installed at the intake well, the remaining two will be installed at the filter plant. The upgrade will enable faster water filtration and delivery to storage tanks.

Drinking water in-charge Arif Khan said the filter plant has an original capacity of 35 lakh litres per day, while additional motors enable the filtration and distribution of 45 lakh litres daily.

The new motors will help ensure uninterrupted water supply of 45 lakh litres daily. Gujarat-based JNB Company has also installed automatic control panels to prevent motor damage due to excessive power load.

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