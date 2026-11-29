Indore Gears Up For Summer Water Crisis, MiC Approves 33 Tankers, 100 Tubewells And 300 Borewells; Doorstep Water Delivery Via 311 App | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a bid to strengthen the city’s drinking water supply network, the Mayor-in-Council (MIC) on Saturday approved the purchase of 33 new water tankers, installation of 100 tubewells with motors and drilling of 300 new borewells.

The MIC meeting, chaired by Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav, focused on expanding civic infrastructure and improving essential services.

Bhargav said the proposals also included issuing tenders for various works related to drinking water infrastructure. The council approved a proposal to make treated water available to residents through the Indore 311 mobile application.

Residents will be able to place orders through the app and get treated water delivered to their homes for a prescribed fee.

Separate renewable energy department gets nod

The MIC also approved the appointment of an agency for fee-based, on-demand garbage collection and discussed measures to improve green waste management. It also approved the establishment of a separate department for solar and renewable energy.

The meeting cleared proposals to issue tenders for foot overbridges at identified locations and develop an integrated wetland management plan for Yashwant Sagar and Sirpur Lake. The wetland project is expected to attract a grant of around Rs 25 crore from the state government.

MIC member Nandkishore Pahadiya said the council granted permission to develop a roll ball sports ground in Khajrana under Ward 42 following his proposal. He also sought flexibility for councillors in utilising ward development funds according to local requirements.

The meeting also discussed organising a sports Mahakumbh featuring 36 disciplines in association with the Olympic Association. The next Municipal Corporation Council meeting will be held on Dec 8.

Mayor inspects Rs 33 crore road connecting MR-10 and MR-12

Bhargav, along with MIC member Rajendra Rathore, inspected the under-construction road being developed under the master plan scheme on Saturday.

The 1,800-metre-long road is expected to provide direct connectivity between the two major routes, ease traffic pressure and benefit residents, traders and industrial units in the area.

The Mayor directed officials to remove construction-related hurdles and complete the remaining work within the stipulated time while maintaining quality.

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