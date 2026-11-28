One Indore Run Indore Marathon On November 29: 25,000 Runners Expected, ₹15,000 Prize For 10K Winner | Video |

Indore, Madhya Pradesh: The 'One Indore, Run Indore Marathon' 2026 will be held on Sunday, November 29 at Dussehra Maidan. Around 25,000 participants expected to take part in the event. The marathon aims to promote fitness, a healthy lifestyle, water conservation and de-addiction among city residents. More than 15,000 people have registered for the Indore marathon so far.

This is the second consecutive year of the event, organised under the banner of United Indore and led by Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav. Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav will inaugurate the Run Indore Marathon and address participants virtually. Former Indian footballer Ranjeet Bajaj and Cabinet Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya will also attend the event.

10Km, 5Km And 3Km Runs To Be Held

The One Indore Run Indore event will feature three running categories to encourage people of different age groups and fitness levels to participate.

10 km run: Designed for professional and experienced runners. Participants are expected from different cities in Madhya Pradesh, as well as Delhi, Mumbai and Rajasthan.

5 km run: Open to fitness enthusiasts and members of the general public.

3 km Family Run: A special category where family members can run together and promote a healthy lifestyle.

The event will also feature fitness activities such as Zumba.

₹15,000 Prize For 10 km Marathon Winner

The Indore marathon prize money includes ₹15,000 for the winner of the 10 km category and ₹10,000 for the runner-up. Attractive prizes will also be given to participants in the 5 km and 3 km categories.

Every registered participant will receive a goodie bag. Organisers have also made arrangements for medical assistance, security and parking to ensure a smooth experience for runners.

दशहरा मैदान पर One Indore Run Indore 2.0 की तैयारियाँ जोरों-शोरों से चल रही हैं और अब पूरा इंदौर रन के लिए तैयार है।यह सिर्फ एक मैराथन नहीं, बल्कि स्वस्थ इंदौर, जल संरक्षण और नशा मुक्त भारत के संकल्प के साथ आगे बढ़ने का एक जनअभियान है।आप भी अपने परिवार और दोस्तों के साथ आइए, इस उत्साह का हिस्सा बनिए और इंदौर के साथ दौड़ लगाइए।इंदौर तैयार है, आप तैयार हैं?आइए, साथ दौड़ते हैं! #OneIndoreRunIndore2 #RunWithMayor #RunForIndore #SaveWater #DrugFreeIndia — Pushyamitra Bhargav (@advpushyamitra) November 27, 2026

Mayor Aims To Make Fitness A Mass Movement

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav said the One Indore, Run Indore Marathon is not just a sports event but an initiative to connect people with important social issues.

He said the aim is to promote fitness, water conservation and de-addiction through public participation. Just as Indore has built a strong reputation in cleanliness through community involvement, the city now wants to turn fitness and other social causes into mass movements.

Mayor Criticises Leader of Opposition

During the interaction, Bhargav also criticised Municipal Corporation Leader of Opposition Sonila Mimrot. He said that publicly slapping a municipal employee demoralises the staff who work for the city's development.

He also pointed out that Mimrot had herself submitted a request to remove illegal street vendor carts from her ward.

On water conservation, the Mayor said that new hydrants are being constructed to address the impact of low rainfall on groundwater levels. The city's water distribution system is also being improved.

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