Indore May Get Two Lok Sabha Seats And Up To 14 Assembly Constituencies After Delimitation, Growing Population And Voter Strength Could Boost Representation | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore, Madhya Pradesh’s most populous district with the highest number of registered voters, is likely to get two parliamentary constituencies in the next Lok Sabha elections if Parliament passes the delimitation Bill cleared by the Union government on Nov 27. Assembly constituencies could increase from nine to 13 or 14.

The demarcation of parliamentary and assembly constituencies will reportedly be based on the 2011 Census, which recorded Indore district’s population at 32,76,697. Current estimates suggest it has crossed 35 lakh.

According to sources, the proposed delimitation plan envisages 15 lakh voters per parliamentary constituency and two lakh voters per assembly constituency, paving the way for the division of existing constituencies.

According to the draft electoral roll published on Nov 12, the district has 25,36,870 registered voters across nine assembly constituencies, comprising 12,75,964 men, 12,60,810 women and 96 voters from other categories.

Two parliamentary constituencies likely

"As the Delimitation Bill propose that a Parliamentary seat would be 15 lakh voters, thus the existing Indore Parliamentary Seat, would be splitted into 2 seats. This may be known as Indore Rural & Indore Urban Parliamentary seat or East Indore and the West Indore Parliamentary seat," a senior Election Commission of India (ECI) source told Free Press on condition of anonymity.

ECI sources added that assembly constituencies could increase from nine to 13 or 14, considering the district’s existing voter strength and the proposed benchmark of two lakh voters per constituency.

The picture is expected to become clearer by Dec 2, subject to Parliament passing the constitutional amendment Bill related to delimitation.

Electoral roll revision underway

The Special Summary Revision (SSR) 2027 of the electoral roll commenced in the district on Thursday. Applications for additions, corrections and deletions of names will be accepted until Dec 11.

A meeting reviewed the publication of the draft electoral roll, rationalisation of polling stations and the revision schedule.

The final number of registered voters in Indore district will be known on Jan 4, 2027, when the ECI publishes the final electoral roll. The revised figures could provide further clarity on the district’s prospective parliamentary and assembly representation under the proposed delimitation exercise.

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