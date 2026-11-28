1.34 Kg Gold And Diamond Jewellery Worth Crores Missing From Indore Businessman's Locker; Family Suspects Planned Theft |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A businessman living in the posh YN Road area of Indore reported the disappearance of gold and diamond jewellery weighing around 1 kg and 340 grams from his home locker. The incident came to light on Friday when his wife opened the locker and checked its contents.

Interestingly, other items kept inside the locker were found safe, while only selected and heavy jewellery pieces were missing. Suspecting a planned theft, the family submitted a written complaint at Tukoganj police station.

Selected Jewellery Pieces Missing From Locker

Rajesh Jain (Yuva), a government contractor and supplier, lives near Ranka Mansion on YN Road in the Tukoganj area.

According to him, when the locker was opened and its contents were checked, several valuable gold and diamond jewellery sets were found missing. While smaller items and other belongings remained untouched, the heavier and more expensive ornaments had disappeared.

Family Suspects Staff And Visitors

The family suspects that someone may have carefully planned the theft and taken only selected valuable jewellery from the locker.

Based on this suspicion, the family is looking into everyone who had access to the house, including domestic staff and other visitors. They have also asked the police to investigate all possible angles.

The family has submitted a written complaint to Tukoganj police. Further details are awaited as the matter is investigated.