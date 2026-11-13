Katni Jewellery Theft: Thieves Spend Nearly An Hour Stealing Jewellery Worth ₹12 Crore From Showroom; CCTV Footage Surfaces | X

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A video of thieves breaking into a jewellery showroom in Madhya Pradesh's Katni district surfaced on social media on Friday. The footage showed the thieves spending nearly an hour inside the showroom. The theft took place on Thursday, when gold and diamond jewellery worth ₹12 crore was stolen.

According to information, the incident occurred in the Bargawan area of Katni district. The suspects allegedly entered through a hole in the rear wall and used a gas cutter to break open the safe.

The footage showed a masked thief entering the showroom with a spanner and screwdriver, while an accomplice standing outside handed him tools. The thief attempted to open locks and counters using these tools.

Police were examining the footage to identify the suspects.

मध्यप्रदेश के कटनी में किसना डायमंड एंड गोल्ड ज्वैलरी शोरूम में करीब 10 करोड़ रुपए की चोरी के मामले में पुलिस को अहम सुराग हाथ लगे हैं। शोरूम के अंदर चोरी करते 2 शातिर बदमाश की करतूत CCTV कैमरे में कैद हुई है जिसका वीडियो अब सामने आया है। वहीं घटनास्थल के आस-पास से गैस कटर, छोटा गैस सिलेंडर और सेंधमारी में इस्तेमाल किए गए कई औजार भी बरामद हुए हैं। इन्हीं साक्ष्यों के आधार पर पुलिस अब चोरों के पूरे गिरोह तक पहुंचने में जुटी है। #KatniRobbery #JewelleryShowroom #CCTVFootage #MadhyaPradeshNews #AmarUjala [Katni Jewellery Showroom Theft, 10 Crore Robbery, KISNA Diamond and Gold, CCTV Theft Video, Gas Cutter Recovery, Madhya Pradesh Police, Jewellery Shop Burglary] — Amar Ujala (@AmarUjalaNews) November 13, 2026

Thieves Entered Through Hole in Wall

According to showroom owner Mohan Bajaj, the thieves made a hole measuring around 1.75 feet in the rear wall to enter the showroom.

They also spread leaves beneath the damaged wall to avoid making noise while entering and moving gas cylinders inside.

Gas Cutter, Cylinders Recovered Nearby

During the investigation, police recovered a gas cutter, a large oxygen cylinder, a domestic gas cylinder, empty water bottles, screwdrivers, a spanner and clothes from Lal Pahadi, around 300 metres from the showroom.

Police suspected that the thieves used the equipment to cut open the safe.

Bajaj said the showroom had additional jewellery stock because of Diwali. The store opened in June this year, and all the jewellery was insured.

Police, Crime Branch Launch Investigation

According to the initial investigation, the theft reportedly took place between 4 am and 7 am on Nov 12.

Forensic experts and fingerprint teams collected evidence from the showroom. Police also questioned security guard Bhagwat Tiwari.

Teams from Madhav Nagar police station and the Crime Branch were examining CCTV footage from nearby areas to identify and arrest the suspects.

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