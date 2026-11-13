 Katni Jewellery Theft: Thieves Spend Nearly An Hour Stealing Jewellery Worth ₹12 Crore From Showroom; CCTV Footage Surfaces
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Katni Jewellery Theft: Thieves Spend Nearly An Hour Stealing Jewellery Worth ₹12 Crore From Showroom; CCTV Footage Surfaces

Thieves stole gold and diamond jewellery worth ₹12 crore from a Kisna Jewellers showroom in Madhya Pradesh's Katni district on Thursday. CCTV footage that surfaced on Friday showed the suspects spending nearly an hour inside the showroom. They allegedly entered through a hole in the rear wall and used a gas cutter to break open the safe. Police are investigating.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, November 13, 2026, 06:20 PM IST
Katni Jewellery Theft: Thieves Spend Nearly An Hour Stealing Jewellery Worth ₹12 Crore From Showroom; CCTV Footage Surfaces
Katni Jewellery Theft: Thieves Spend Nearly An Hour Stealing Jewellery Worth ₹12 Crore From Showroom; CCTV Footage Surfaces | X

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A video of thieves breaking into a jewellery showroom in Madhya Pradesh's Katni district surfaced on social media on Friday. The footage showed the thieves spending nearly an hour inside the showroom. The theft took place on Thursday, when gold and diamond jewellery worth ₹12 crore was stolen.

According to information, the incident occurred in the Bargawan area of Katni district. The suspects allegedly entered through a hole in the rear wall and used a gas cutter to break open the safe.

The footage showed a masked thief entering the showroom with a spanner and screwdriver, while an accomplice standing outside handed him tools. The thief attempted to open locks and counters using these tools.

Police were examining the footage to identify the suspects.

Thieves Entered Through Hole in Wall

According to showroom owner Mohan Bajaj, the thieves made a hole measuring around 1.75 feet in the rear wall to enter the showroom.

They also spread leaves beneath the damaged wall to avoid making noise while entering and moving gas cylinders inside.

Gas Cutter, Cylinders Recovered Nearby

During the investigation, police recovered a gas cutter, a large oxygen cylinder, a domestic gas cylinder, empty water bottles, screwdrivers, a spanner and clothes from Lal Pahadi, around 300 metres from the showroom.

Police suspected that the thieves used the equipment to cut open the safe.

Bajaj said the showroom had additional jewellery stock because of Diwali. The store opened in June this year, and all the jewellery was insured.

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Police, Crime Branch Launch Investigation

According to the initial investigation, the theft reportedly took place between 4 am and 7 am on Nov 12.

Forensic experts and fingerprint teams collected evidence from the showroom. Police also questioned security guard Bhagwat Tiwari.

Teams from Madhav Nagar police station and the Crime Branch were examining CCTV footage from nearby areas to identify and arrest the suspects.

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