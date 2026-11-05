Bhopal Train Thefts Surge 7.2% As GRP Records 1,660 Cases In Three Months, Passengers Lose Valuables Worth Over ₹5 Crore | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The incidents of thefts on trains passing through Bhopal have been increasing, with railway passengers losing cash and valuables worth over Rs 5 crore in just three months. Despite the recent arrest of thief gangs and snatchers by Government Railway Police (GRP), thefts continue to pose a challenge.

According to GRP data, a total of 1,660 theft cases were registered at GRP police stations in Bhopal division between May and July 2026, compared to 1,548 cases during the same period last year. The number of cases increased by 112, marking a rise of around 7.2%.

The value of stolen cash and valuables also witnessed a significant increase. Property worth Rs 5.08 crore was stolen during the three-month period in 2026, compared to Rs 4.15 crore in 2025.

Loot and snatching incidents remained unchanged, with two cases registered in each year. Poisoning-related thefts commonly involving criminals drugging passengers remained negligible, with only one case reported in both years.

GRP officials said criminals operating from settlements near railway tracks often board trains after spotting an opportunity. They primarily target sleeping passengers and steal their belongings.

The GRP has launched a special drive and busted gangs involved in railway thefts. However, the rising number of cases indicates that the problem persists.

Rape, molestation, abduction

Two rape cases and 10 cases of molestation were registered in GRP police stations in Bhopal division in 2026. The number of abduction cases increased from four in the same period last year to 10 this year, according to the data.