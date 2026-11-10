₹25 Lakh Theft, But FIR Says Just ₹1.20 Lakh! SSB Jawan’s Wife Questions Police Investigation, Seeks Justice In MP’s Shivpuri |

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): A Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) jawan's family has alleged discrepancies in a theft case registered at Karera police station in Shivpuri district. The family claims that gold and silver jewellery and important documents worth approximately ₹25 lakh were stolen from their house, while police recorded the stolen property's value as just ₹1.20 lakh in the FIR. The jawan's wife, Reena Tomar, approached the Superintendent of Police on November 10, seeking justice and an impartial investigation.

According to reports, Ranjeet Singh Tomar, a resident of Jhanda village, serves in the SSB's 25th Battalion and is currently posted in Srinagar, Kashmir. The family alleged that unidentified thieves broke into their house, damaged locks on rooms and cupboards, and escaped with valuables and documents.

The stolen jewellery reportedly included 15 tolas of gold and 500 grams of silver, comprising necklaces, rings, chains, bangles, mangalsutras, anklets and other ornaments.

Important documents, including a property deed, NPS pension card, bank passbooks, insurance papers, Aadhaar cards and children's birth certificates, were also allegedly stolen.

Family Questions FIR Valuation

Tomar alleged that despite submitting a detailed list of stolen items, police mentioned only ₹1.20 lakh as the property's value in the FIR. Police registered Crime No. 782/26 under Sections 331(4) and 305(a) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Statements of Tomar and his wife were recorded on November 3. The family also submitted available photographs of the missing valuables.

In her complaint, Reena requested verification of the stolen property's actual value, examination of nearby CCTV footage and identification of the accused. The family has also demanded recovery of the jewellery and documents, questioning the discrepancy in the FIR.