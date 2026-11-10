'Let Me Work From Bhopal For People's Welfare,' CM Mohan Yadav Urges Women During Village Tour In MP's Ujjain | FP photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav urged people, especially women, in his Ujjain South assembly constituency to allow him to work from Bhopal for the welfare of the region and the state.

During his visit to 11 villages on Monday evening, Yadav said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had entrusted him with greater responsibilities, requiring him to travel across Madhya Pradesh rather than remain confined to his constituency.

He said the blessings of the people enabled him to fulfil these responsibilities. Addressing women, he urged them to allow him to work from Bhopal for the welfare of the region and the state. The CM also shared the joy of Diwali celebrations with villagers.

Yadav toured Ranabad, Talod, Erwas, Kandariya, Ajrana, Takwasa, Hamirkhedi, Jhiroliya, Fatehabad, Umarhiya Khalsa and Tankariyapanth. At Ranabad, he said villages had undergone significant transformation over the past 10 to 15 years, with paved roads replacing muddy routes. He also said no homeowner would be left without property registration, as the government had launched a campaign to provide legal ownership rights to residents.

The CM said his government was committed to supporting farmers, who would now receive 10 hours of electricity during the daytime. He also mentioned measures to capture nilgai and deer to address problems faced by farmers. Yadav urged villagers to organise collective marriages for their children, as he himself had done, and avoid unnecessary expenditure on ceremonies such as death feasts. He also encouraged them to increase their income.

During his interaction with rural women, Yadav enquired whether road construction had improved travel facilities in their areas. He also asked about beneficiaries of the 'Ladli Behna Yojana'.

'Govardhan Puja' at Tilkeshwar

Earlier in the day, Yadav performed 'Govardhan Puja' at Tilkeshwar Mahadev 'Gaushala' following traditional rituals and fed jaggery to cows. He appealed to people to develop a personal connection with cows and take responsibility for their care rather than limiting the practice to religious rituals.

He also advised Ujjain residents to use vacant land to establish tent cities, add rooms to their homes or develop hotels and homestays to accommodate visitors during 'Simhastha Mahaparv' 2028. He said these arrangements would help manage the influx of pilgrims while creating additional income opportunities for local residents.