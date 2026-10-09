MP’s Khandwa Panchayat Secretary Caught Taking ₹25,000 Bribe To Reduce Private School's ₹2.20 Lakh Property Tax | FP photo

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore Lokayukta police team on Friday trapped Nahalda Gram Panchayat secretary Krishna Dev Patel while allegedly accepting a Rs 25,000 bribe.

He allegedly demanded Rs 50,000 to reduce the property tax of a private school for two years.

According to the Lokayukta, school founder Laxman Singh Chauhan lodged a complaint at the Indore Lokayukta office on Oct 5.

He alleged that Patel had assessed the school’s property tax for two years at approximately Rs 2.20 lakh and demanded Rs 50,000 to reduce the amount.

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Following verification of the complaint, a case was registered against Patel under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, and a trap was planned under the direction of Lokayukta Superintendent of police Rajesh Sahay.

The team caught Patel allegedly accepting Rs 25,000 near a tea shop close to Medical Square in Khandwa. The amount was seized during the operation.

Inspector Pratibha Tomar and constables Aditya Singh, Rameshwar Nigwal, Ashish Naidu, Kamlesh Parihar, Satish Yadav and Shrikrishna Ahirwar were part of the team.