Complete Construction Of Satya Sai Square Flyover By Dec, Says Indore Divisional Commissioner |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Divisional commissioner Bhaskar Lakshakar and collector Shivam Verma inspected the 6-kilometre elevated corridor being constructed from Navlakha Square to LIG Square on Thursday. They also inspected the flyover currently under construction at Satya Sai Square. Divisional commissioner Lakshakar instructed officers to complete the construction of Satya Sai Square flyover bridge by December.

During the inspection, Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) commissioner Kshitij Singhal and officials from the construction agency accompanied them.

During the inspection, divisional commissioner Lakshakar and collector Verma reviewed the progress reports of the elevated corridor and the flyover. They stated that construction of the LIG elevated corridor is proceeding in line with Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's vision.

Once completed, this corridor will benefit over one lakh motorists and facilitate smoother traffic flow. Motorists will be able to travel directly from the Rajiv Gandhi statue to the LIG corridor, significantly reducing the time required to cover this distance.

Divisional commissioner Lakshakar stated that construction work on the elevated corridor has commenced at Shivaji Vatika Square. Work at Navlakha Square will also begin after Diwali. Traffic diversions will be implemented as needed to ensure motorists do not face traffic disruptions.

He added that the aim is to complete the flyover under construction at Satya Sai Square by this coming December. This flyover bridge is being constructed by Madhya Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation (MPIDC

Construction of elevated corridor begins at Shivaji Vatika Square

Work at Navlakha Square to begin after Diwali

Motorists will be able to travel directly from the Rajiv Gandhi statue to the LIG corridor

LIG elevated corridor to benefit over 1 lakh motorists