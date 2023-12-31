MP's Khandwa Blast: Woman Succumbs To Burn Injuries | Representational image

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): A 40-year-old woman, Madhuri, succumbed to her severe burn injuries on Saturday while undergoing treatment after a devastating gas cylinder blast in Khandwa. She, along with 16-year-old Deepak, and 15-year-old Roshan were admitted to MY Hospital in Indore on Thursday.

The explosion, which occurred in a suspected illegal storehouse, rocked a residential area in Ghaspura, injuring seven, including three children. Madhuri, along with Deepak and Roshan, was admitted to MY Hospital in Indore with critical burns.

The blast prompted the evacuation of 300 houses, with firefighters struggling to contain the inferno. Among the injured were the house owner, Rajesh Panwar, and his family. The severity of burns, estimated at 80%-85%, required referrals to Indore.

Local residents, initially assisting firefighters, were forced to retreat when explosions intensified. The blaze, fuelled by LPG cylinders, engulfed houses, leaving residents fleeing and helplessly watching their homes and shops burned. After the incident, the district administration launched a campaign to take legal action against the illegal storage of gas cylinders.

Madhya Pradesh: Kashyap Promises To Fulfill Aspirations Of People

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Cabinet Minister Chetanya Kashyap assured the people that he would fulfill their aspirations. In response to the warm welcome accorded by the people of the city and BJP workers on his arrival after becoming the cabinet minister, on Friday evening, Kashyap said that the accomplishment of the Sankalpa Patra promises of the BJP will be his top priority.

He said that becoming the cabinet minister is virtually an honour to the city people. He assured that his responsibilities as cabinet minister will be completed by him as expected by the party. Kashyap said that 'PM Modijike man me MP hai' and therefore it is our responsibility that BJP wins all the 29 parliament seats in the general elections.

He said that CM Mohan Yadav has also a big attachment to the Ratlam people. The meeting was addressed by BJP district unit in-charge Pradeep Pandey, BJP district president Rajendra Singh Lunera, Mayor Prahalad Patel, and others.

District BJP president Pradeep Upadhyay, BJP leader Nirmal Kataria, district BJP election convener Bajrang Purohit, BJP assembly seat convener Manohar Porwal, and other office-bearers, corporators and prominent social workers were present in the meeting.