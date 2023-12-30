MP Year Ender: Congress Bites Dust Despite Hindutva Tilt | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a significant development, former chief minister and senior Congress leader Kamal Nath was removed as party’s state unit head after five years as the grand old party faced humiliating defeat in 2023 Assembly elections held in the state.

Out of 230 Assembly constituencies, Congress shrunk to 66 seats. After Nath’s removal, Jitu Patwari, the man in good books of Rahul Gandhi, was appointed Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee president. Congress MLA Umang Singhar became the Leader of Opposition in state Assembly.

Before Assembly polls, the state Congress unit conducted three experiments. Bal Congress was launched, Narmada Seva Sena was formed and an independent entity Bajrang Sena merged into Congress party.

Through merger of Narmada Seva Sena and Bajrang Sena, the party tried to project its soft Hindu image but it didn’t work. The year 2024 brings massive challenge for Jitu Patwari, Umang Singhar as Lok Sabha election is to be held. It will be one more test of their destiny.