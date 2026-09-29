MP’s Jhabua Cop’s Timely CPR Saves Presiding Officer Who Collapsed During Election Duty | FP photo

Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh): A police personnel's timely response and CPR helped save the life of a presiding officer who collapsed after suffering chest pain while on election duty at polling centre No. 102 in Chhayan Semalkhedi under Ranapur police station limits on Monday.

Presiding officer Dayaram Chauhan, posted at Polytechnic College, Jhabua, suddenly experienced chest pain and collapsed while standing at the polling centre.

Police head constable 298 Chandra Prakash of Raipuriya police station, who was deployed at the centre, immediately administered cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR).

His condition improved following the intervention, which helped stabilise him until further medical assistance arrived.

After receiving information about the incident, Ranapur police station in-charge inspector KC Sirvi immediately sent Sector Mobile 08 officer sub-inspector Vesta Solanki of Jhabua Kotwali to the polling centre.

The police team shifted Chauhan to the Community Health Centre (CHC), Ranapur, where he received primary treatment.