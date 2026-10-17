 MP's Garoth Gets ₹77.33 Lakh Development Boost As Civic Body Launches New Roads, Inaugurates Champa Bawdi Beautification
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MP's Garoth Gets ₹77.33 Lakh Development Boost As Civic Body Launches New Roads, Inaugurates Champa Bawdi Beautification

Garoth Municipal Council launched and inaugurated development works worth ₹77.33 lakh on October 16. MP Sudhir Gupta and MLA Chandra Singh Sisodiya attended the programme. Projects include cement concrete roads in Wards 5 and 7 and Champa Bawdi beautification in Ward 9, aimed at improving connectivity and civic infrastructure.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, October 16, 2026, 08:28 PM IST
MP's Garoth Gets ₹77.33 Lakh Development Boost As Civic Body Launches New Roads, Inaugurates Champa Bawdi Beautification
MP's Garoth Gets ₹77.33 Lakh Development Boost As Civic Body Launches New Roads, Inaugurates Champa Bawdi Beautification | FP photo

Garoth (Madhya Pradesh): Development works worth Rs 77.33 lakh were inaugurated and launched by Garoth Municipal Council near Laxmikant Temple here on Friday.

Mandsaur-Neemuch-Jaora MP Sudhir Gupta and Garoth-Bhanpura MLA Chandra Singh Sisodiya attended as chief guests, while Garoth Municipal Council president Rajesh Sethia presided over the programme.

Several public representatives, councillors, social workers and residents were also present.

The works include construction of a cement concrete road from Gandhi Chowk to Sadar Bazar in Wards 5 and 7 for Rs 34.89 lakh and cement concrete roads in various streets of Ward 7 costing Rs 32.62 lakh.

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The beautification work of Champa Bawdi in Ward 9, completed for Rs 9.82 lakh, was also inaugurated.

The projects are aimed at improving road conditions, easing movement for residents and enhancing the appearance of the city.

Public representatives said development works would continue with priority given to roads, beautification and other basic amenities.

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