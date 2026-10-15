Indore's Jhalaria Flyover Second Arm Opens To Traffic Without Formal Inauguration, Brings Relief To Bypass Commuters | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) opened the second arm of the Jhalaria flyover on MR-10 to traffic on Wednesday, providing relief to commuters using the city bypass.

The flyover was opened without a formal inauguration as some construction work beneath the structure is yet to be completed.

The opening of the second arm is expected to ease traffic on the bypass, while completion of the remaining work will further reduce congestion along the route.

Indore MP Lalwani had earlier advocated construction of five flyovers on the bypass and met Union minister Nitin Gadkari in this regard. Work on these flyovers is now nearing completion.